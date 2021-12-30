Nicolás Hernández anuncia fecha de pelea en el 2022

Nicolás Hernández, el favorito de los fanáticos, anunció sus redes sociales que subirá al ring el 23 de enero y defenderá su cinturón de la Organización Americana de Boxeo.
Luego de conversar con 69 News 'Edición en Español', Hernández indicó que su pelea será en República Dominicana y su oponente aún está por determinar.
El pugilista conocido como 'Living the Dream' representa a Lebanon, Pennsylvania y tiene un récord de 20-4-3.
Si usted tiene una historia deportiva envíe un correo: robertov@wfmz.com
ENGLISH
Fan favorite Nicolás Hernández annouced on social media that he'll step in the ring on January 23rd and will defend his American Boxing Organization belt.
After talking with 69 News 'Edición en Español' Hernández indicated that his fight will be in the Dominican Republic and his opponent is still being determined.
The pugilist known as 'Living the Dream' represents Lebanon, Pennsylvania and has a 20-4-3 record.
If you have a sports story email: robertov@wfmz.com