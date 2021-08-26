Nicolás Hernández de Lebonon encabeza pelea eliminatoria por título en Rep. Dominicana

You are the owner of this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR THURSDAY AUGUST 26...

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has
issued a code orange air quality alert Thursday for The Lehigh
Valley/Berks County area.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution
concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people
suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung
diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can
be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine
particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...
and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in northern
Delaware...New Castle. In New Jersey...Atlantic, Camden, Coastal
Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon,
Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem,
Somerset, Southeastern Burlington, Warren, and Western Monmouth.
In Pennsylvania...Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern
Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper
Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.

* From Friday afternoon through late Saturday night.

* A slow moving frontal boundary will move into a warm and very
humid air mass by Friday afternoon. This will likely trigger
multiple rounds of thunderstorms from Friday afternoon through
much of Saturday. Storms are likely to be slow moving and produce
torrential rain. A general 1 to 3 inches of rain is forecast, but
locally higher totals over 5 inches are possible. Combined with
wet antecedent conditions, this could lead to flash flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Pelea estelar

Nicolás Hernández de Lebonon encabeza pelea eliminatoria por título en Rep. Dominicana

La pelea se disputará el 28 de agosto en Santiago

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Nicolás Hernandez de Lebanon, Pensilvania peleará por tercera vez en su carrera en la República Dominicana.

Hernandez subirá al ring el sábado, 28 de agosto en una batalla eliminatoria para el cinturón de la Organización Americana de Boxeo.

El conocido 'Viviendo el Sueño' irá mano a mano contra Andres Zapata que lleva récord de 9 victorias y 9 derrotas.

La pelea será de seis asaltos en el peso welter y se llevará a cabo en el Gimnasio Multiuso Nani Marrero en la ciudad de Santiago de los Cabelleros.

Hernandez lleva un récord de 18 victorias, 4 derrotas y dos empates.

