Nicolás Hernández y su inolvidable año 2020 en el boxeo

NWS Weather Alert This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ054-055-060>062-101-103-105-150900- /O.EXT.KPHI.WS.A.0001.201216T1500Z-201217T1500Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Carbon-Monroe-Berks- Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie 259 PM EST Mon Dec 14 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 12 inches possible. The snow may be mixed with sleet and freezing rain at times. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late Wednesday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute Wednesday and the morning commute Thursday. The heavy snow could result in power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will move in southwest to northeast late Wednesday morning into the early afternoon. The snow could become heavy at times by late afternoon into the evening. There may also be some sleet and freezing rain mixed in at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. && $$