Nicolás Hernández y su inolvidable año 2020 en el boxeo

This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
NJZ001-007>010-012-013-015-017>020-027-PAZ054-055-060>062-070-071-
101>106-150500-
Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-
Western Monmouth-Mercer-Gloucester-Camden-Northwestern Burlington-
Ocean-Southeastern Burlington-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-
Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester-Eastern Chester-
Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks-
Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, 
Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton, 
Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson, 
Wharton State Forest, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, 
Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook, 
Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown, 
Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, 
and Doylestown
837 PM EST Mon Dec 14 2020

...PATCHY BLACK ICE POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT...

Temperatures falling near or below freezing combined with moisture
near the ground may result in patchy black ice developing. The 
greatest risk is in sheltered areas and valleys and on elevated
surfaces. The risk should diminish later tonight as winds 
increase and drier moves into the region.

Motorists should drive with extra caution this evening.  This is 
especially true if roads look wet, as they actually may be icy 
instead.

$$

NWS Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ054-055-060>062-101-103-105-150900-
/O.EXT.KPHI.WS.A.0001.201216T1500Z-201217T1500Z/
Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-
Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks-
Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, 
Flemington, Somerville, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading, 
Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, 
Pottstown, Chalfont, and Perkasie
259 PM EST Mon Dec 14 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess
  of 12 inches possible. The snow may be mixed with sleet and
  freezing rain at times. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east 
  central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute Wednesday
  and the morning commute Thursday. The heavy snow could result 
  in power outages. 

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will move in southwest to northeast
  late Wednesday morning into the early afternoon. The snow could
  become heavy at times by late afternoon into the evening. There
  may also be some sleet and freezing rain mixed in at times. 


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. 

&&

$$
Tres victorias por nocaut y un cinturón

Nicolás Hernández y su inolvidable año 2020 en el boxeo

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

Nicolás Hernández de Lebanon, Pensilvania sacó una importante victoria el sábado 12 de diciembre ante Anthony Woods.

La pelea de cuatro asaltos solo duró dos cuando Hernandez consiguió la victoria en el segundo asalto. 

Hernández ha estado activo en el 2020. Disputó cuatro peleas y ganó tres por nocaut. También el boxeador consiguió el cinturón de la USBF Inter Continental en el peso welter. 

