Nicolás Hernández y su inolvidable año 2020 en el boxeo

NJZ001-007>010-012-013-015-017>020-027-PAZ054-055-060>062-070-071-
101>106-150500-
Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-
Western Monmouth-Mercer-Gloucester-Camden-Northwestern Burlington-
Ocean-Southeastern Burlington-Carbon-Monroe-Berks-Lehigh-
Northampton-Delaware-Philadelphia-Western Chester-Eastern Chester-
Western Montgomery-Eastern Montgomery-Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks-
Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown,
Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Freehold, Trenton,
Glassboro, Camden, Cherry Hill, Moorestown, Mount Holly, Jackson,
Wharton State Forest, Jim Thorpe, Stroudsburg, Reading,
Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Media, Philadelphia, Honey Brook,
Oxford, West Chester, Kennett Square, Collegeville, Pottstown,
Norristown, Lansdale, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville,
and Doylestown
837 PM EST Mon Dec 14 2020
...PATCHY BLACK ICE POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY TONIGHT...
Temperatures falling near or below freezing combined with moisture
near the ground may result in patchy black ice developing. The
greatest risk is in sheltered areas and valleys and on elevated
surfaces. The risk should diminish later tonight as winds
increase and drier moves into the region.
Motorists should drive with extra caution this evening. This is
especially true if roads look wet, as they actually may be icy
instead.
