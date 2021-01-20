Nicolás Hernandez buscará 5to nocaut consecutivo el 23 de enero

Dos boxeadores locales de Pensilvania subirán al ring el sábado 23 de enero en el Hotel Blennerhassett en Paerkersburg, Virginia Occidental.
Nicolas Hernández (13-4-2) de Lebanon encabezará el evento, ya que buscará ganar su decimocuarta pelea como profesional contra Thomas Miller (6-5) en una competencia de peso welter de ocho asaltos.
"Living The Dream" peleó cuatro veces en 2019 ganando sus últimas tres por nocauts. Espera hacer lo mismo el sábado.
Miller, por otro lado, peleará en su estado natal, pero sus resultados no han sido favorables. Peleó tres veces en 2020 y perdió las tres por nocaut.
Según la empresa de promoción B.Lee Management, la pelea principal será por el título mundial de peso welter de la USBF.
Reading hará su presencia
Después de una larga espera, David Stevens (3-0) de Reading tendrá su primera prueba del año cuando pelee con Anthony Young (4-2) en un combate de cuatro asaltos en el peso pesado.
Stevens peleó por última vez el 31 de enero del 2020 y ganó por nocaut contra Tahlik Taylor.
La pelea fue en Parx Casino en Bensalem, Pennsylvania.
Esta será la segunda vez que el pugilista del East Reading Boxing Club pelea fuera del estado.
Stevens tiene un récord invicto de tres victorias. Dos de sus tres triunfos han sido por nocaut.
Las peleas comienzan a las 6:55 p.m. y será transmitido en vivo por internet aquí.
Nicolás Hernandez will seek 5th consecutive knockout on January 23
Two local Pennsylvania boxers will step in the ring on Saturday, January 23rd at the Blennerhassett Hotel in Paerkersburg, West Virginia.
Lebanon's Nicolas Hernández (13-4-2) will headline the event as he'll look to win his 14th fight as a professional against Thomas Miller (6-5) in an eight round welter weight contest.
"Living The Dream" fought four times in 2019 winning his last three by knockouts. He expects to do the same on Saturday.
Miller on the other hand will be fighting in in his home state but his results have not been favorable. He fought three times in 2020 and lost all three by knockout.
According to the promotional company B.Lee Management, the main event bout will be for the USBF World Welterweight Title.
Reading to make a presence
After a long wait, Reading's David Stevens will have his first test of the year when he fights Anthony Young (4-2) in a four round heavyweight contest.
Stevens last fought on January 31st of 2020 and won by knockout against Tahlik Taylor.
The fight was at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.
This will be the second time the East Reading Boxing Club pugilist fights out of state.
Stevens has an undefeated record of three wins. Two of his three wins have been by knockout.
The fights start at 6:55 p.m. and will be livestreamed.