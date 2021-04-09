Nicolás Hernandez peleará en República Dominicana el 10 de abril

Nicolás Hernández regresa al ring el 10 de abril en la República Dominicana.
El boxeador de Lebanon, Pensilvania peleará contra Alexis Santana en el Hotel Guacamayo en Bonao.
Hernández y Santana disputarán una pelea de seis asaltos en el peso welter.
Hernández lleva un récord total de 15 victorias, 4 derrotas y dos empates.
ENGLISH:
Nicolás Hernández returns to the ring on April 10 in the Dominican Republic.
The Lebanon, Pennsylvania boxer will fight Alexis Santana at the Guacamayo Hotel in Bonao.
Hernandez and Santana will fight a six-round welterweight bout.
Hernández has a total record of 15 wins, 4 losses and two draws.