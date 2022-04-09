Nueva dupla Carranza-Uhre encabeza ataque Union el sábado

Los dos nuevos delanteros firmados por el Filadelfia compartirán el escenario por primera vez el sábado 9 de abril en el estadio Subaru Park en la ciudad de Chester.
El argentino Julián Carranza y el danés Mikael Uhre encabezan el ataque de la plantilla de Jim Curtin ante un Crew de Columbus que lleva seis goles en contra en cinco partidos.
Hasta el momento Carranza lleva un tanto y Uhre aun busca registrar su primer gol con la camiseta de la Unión.
El partido inicia a las 6 p.m.
Filadelfia con 13 puntos, buscará continuar con su racha sin derrotas en el 2022 y repetir su último encuentro con Columbus en Chester, Pensilvania.
El 3 de octubre del 2021 Filadelfia venció al Crew 3-0.
ENGLISH:
The two new forwards signed by Philadelphia will share the stage for the first time on Saturday, April 9 at Subaru Park in Chester.
Julián Carranza of Argentina and Mikael Uhre of Denmark lead the charge for Jim Curtin's squad against a Columbus Crew who have conceded six goals in five games.
So far Carranza has scored a goal and Uhre is still looking to record his first one in a Union jersey.
The game starts at 6 p.m.
Philadelphia with 13 points, will look to continue their winning streak in 2022 and repeat their last meeting with Columbus in Chester, Pennsylvania.
On October 3, 2021 Philadelphia defeated the Crew 3-0.