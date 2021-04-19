¡Nuevo campeón! Echa un vistazo a Dylan Price

El sureste de Pensilvania cuenta con un nuevo campeón en el boxeo.
Se trata de Dylan Price, el nuevo campeón de la NBA regional en el peso mosca.
El sábado, 17 de abril, el boxeador mostró su gran desempeño derrotando al Filipino Elías Joaquino en el segundo asalto.
Con la victoria, el pugilista de Filadelfia, Pensilvania lleva un récord invicto de 12 victorias con 10 nocauts.
La pelea estelar se realizó en el 2300 en Filadelfia.
ENGLISH:
Southeastern Pennsylvania has a new champion in boxing.
Dylan Price is the new regional NBA champion at flyweight division.
On Saturday, April 17, the boxer showed a great performance by defeating the Filipino Elías Joaquino in the second round.
With the victory, the boxer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has an undefeated record of 12 wins with 10 knockouts.
The main event was held in 2300 in Philadelphia.