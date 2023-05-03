Nuevo club deportivo en Allentown sostendrá copa de softbol el 7 de mayo

La ciudad de Allentown tendrá un nuevo club deportivo con la esperanza de atraer a los residentes de la comunidad para que participen.
Por ahora el enfoque está en el Softbol.
Richie Ceballos es el presidente. Habló con 69 Deportes diciendo que fue elegido por un grupo de gerentes de softbol que hacen del Club.
Sobre la creación del club, Ceballos declaró: "Se necesita como club deportivo en Allentown en el Valle. Estamos trabajando con más deportes, baloncesto, voleibol, tenemos un plan para el futuro".
Para ayudar a que todas las ligas deportivas se hagan realidad, el Club organizará una Copa de Softbol el domingo 7 de mayo a partir de las 8 am en Alton Park.
Participarán 10 equipos. La Copa fue aplazada el pasado fin de semana por culpa de la lluvia.
Quédese con 69 Deportes ya que tendremos más información sobre la liga de softbol que comenzará el 21 de mayo.
ENGLISH:
The city of Allentown will have a new Sports Club with hopes of attracting residents in the community to particapte.
For now the focus is on Softball.
Richie Ceballos is the president. He spoke to 69 Deportes saying he was chosen by a group of softball managers that make of the Club.
On creating the club Ceballos declared, "Needed as a sports club in Allentown in the Valley. We're working with more sports, basketball volleyball we have a plan for the future".
To help all the sports leagues a reality, the Club is hosting a Softball Cup on Sunday, May 7 starting at 8 am at Alton Park.
10 teams will participate. The Cup was postponed last weekend because of the rain.
Stay with 69 Deportes as we'll have more on the softball league set to begin on May 21st.