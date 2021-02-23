Nuevo equipo de fútbol semi-profesional de fútbol representará al Valle Lehigh

Los Valley Stars FC están listos para representar al Valle Lehigh como un nuevo equipo de fútbol que competirá en la UPSL. El nuevo equipo semiprofesional se inició en noviembre de 2020.
Las pruebas están programadas para este fin de semana en Iron Lakes y el equipo busca comenzar su lista desde cero.
New semi-pro soccer team to represent Lehigh Valley
The Valley Stars FC are set to represent the Lehigh Valley as a new soccer team competing in the UPSL. The new semi-pro team was started in November 2020.
Tryouts are set for this weekend at Iron Lakes. No spots are guaranteed as the team looks to begin their roster from scratch.