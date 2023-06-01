Nuevo equipo encabeza tabla de posiciones en el Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League

Hay un nuevo líder en la Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League después de tres semanas de competencia.
Allentown City ocupa el primer lugar en la tabla después de derrotar al Deportivo Cruz Azul 5-0 el 28 de mayo en Fountain Park en Allentown, Pensilvania.
El segundo puesto lo ocupa el F.C. Deportivo. Derrotaron a Lehigh Valley United 2-0.
Kenia estuvo en primer lugar durante dos semanas. Pero cayó ante Monteca por 4-3.
Estos son los resultados del 28 de mayo:
México vs El Salvador: 4-3
FC Deportivo vs LV United: 2-0
LD Quito vs Chile: 5-1
Monteca vs Kenia: 4-3
Honduras vs RPM: 4-0
Allentown City vs.Dep Cruz Azul: 5-0
Estos son los partidos de la semana 4 que serán el domingo 4 de junio:
Ecuador vs. Lehigh Valley United 9 a.m.
Chile vs México 10:40 am
FC Deportivo vs Monteca 12:20 pm
RPM vs.Liga De Quito 2 pm
Kenia vs Dep. Cruz Azul 3:40 pm
Ciudad de Allentown vs. Honduras 5:20 pm
ENGLISH:
There's a new leader in the Lehigh Valley Spanish Soccer League after three weeks of competetion.
Allentown City holds the first spot in the standings after defeating Deportivo Cruz Azul 5-0 on May 28th at Fountain Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Holding the second spot is F.C. Deportivo. They defeated Lehigh Valley United 2-0.
Kenya were in first place for two weeks. But fell to Monteca 4-3.
Here are the results from May 28th:
México vs. El Salvador: 4-3
FC Deportivo vs. LV United: 2-0
L.D. Quito vs. Chile: 5-1
Monteca vs. Kenya: 4-3
Honduras vs. RPM: 4-0
Allentown City vs. Dep Cruz Azul: 5-0
Here are the matches for week 4 that will be on Sunday, June 4th:
Ecuador vs. Lehigh Valley United 9 am
Chile vs. México 10:40 am
FC Deportivo vs. Monteca 12:20 pm
RPM vs. Liga De Quito 2 pm
Kenya vs. Dep. Cruz Azul 3:40 pm
Allentown City vs. Honduras 5:20 pm