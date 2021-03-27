¿Odubel Herrera estará en la alineación para Opening Day? Joe Girardi habla de su desmpeño

Joe Girardi, manager de los Filadelfia Phillies reveló información sobre la salida de los lanzadores Héctor Rondón e Iván Nova tras ser puestos en libertad por el club el jueves, 25 de marzo.
Los Phillies terminan sus partidos de pretemporada el 29 de marzo y luego regresan a Filadelfia para iniciar la temporada regular el primero de abril ante los Bravos de Atlanta.
El venezolano Odubel Herrera aun compite para btener el puesto de jardinero-central.
Girardi indica que Herrera lo esta haciendo bien en la defensa pero su ofensiva es importante.
ENGLISH:
Joe Girardi, manager of the Philadelphia Phillies revealed information about the departure of pitchers Héctor Rondón and Iván Nova after being released by the club on Thursday, March 25.
The Phillies finish their preseason games on March 29 and then return to Philadelphia to start the regular season on April 1 against the Atlanta Braves.
Venezuelan Odubel Herrera is still in the running for the center fielder spot.
Girardi indicates that Herrera is doing well on defense but his offense is important.