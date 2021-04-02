Omar Guzmán de Allentown United F.C. prueba su suerte con equipo profesional

El Allentown United Futbol Club esta viendo los frutos de su labor mientras participa en la liga UPSL.
El club anunció que dos jugadores están en México entrenando con un equipo profesional.
Ahora señala que Omar Guzmán se esta probando con el Futbol Club de Carolina del Norte,, un equipo profesional que participa en la USL Liga Uno.
Guzmán es del Condado Berks y jugó para el Fury de Filadelfia, la F.C. Revolución y la escuela secundaria de Reading.
En el 2014 Reading ganó el campeonato del Distrito y fue el máximo goleador en el equipo.
ENGLISH:
Allentown United Futbol Club is seeing the fruits of their labor while participating in the UPSL league.
The club announced that two players are in Mexico training with a professional team.
Now they point out that Omar Guzmán is trying out with the North Carolina Soccer Club, a professional team that participates in the USL League One.
Guzmán is from Berks County and played for the Philadelphia Fury, F.C. Revolution and Reading High School.
In 2014 Reading won the District championship and was the top scorer on the team.