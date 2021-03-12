Victor Padilla y Steven Ortíz consiguieron importantes victorias el miércoles, 10 de marzo en el estado de Connecticut.
Steven Ortíz de Filadelfia, Pensilvania derrotó a Jeremy Hill por decisión unánime.
Con la victoria, Ortíz lleva un récord invicto de 11 victorias.
En la otra pelea Victor Padilla derrotó a Thomás Velásquez de Filadelfia por nocaut técnico.
Padilla de Nueva Jersey tumbó a su contrincante en el quinto asalto para ganar la pelea.
El boricua ahora lleva un récord invicto de nueve victorias.
ENGLISH:
Victor Padilla and Steven Ortíz achieved important victories on Wednesday, March 10 in the state of Connecticut.
Steven Ortíz of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania defeated Jeremy Hill by unanimous decision.
With the victory, Ortíz has an undefeated record of 11 wins.
In the other fight Victor Padilla defeated Thomás Velásquez of Philadelphia by technical knockout.
Padilla of New Jersey dropped his opponent in the fifth round to win the fight.
The Puerto Rican now has an undefeated record of nine wins.