La Liga G de la NBA anunció que Paul Reed fue nombrado el Jugador Mas Valioso y Novato del Años del 2021 de la NBA G League.
Reed fue el único jugador en la liga que tuvo un promedio de 20 puntos, 11 rebotes por partido en la campaña y lideró a los Delaware Blue Coats a los playoffs por primera vez en la historia.
Reed fue seleccionado 58 en el NBA Draft 2020 de la NBA por los Filadelfia 76ers. El jugó en la Universidad de DePaul.
Reed jugó y fue titular en los 15 partidos de los Blue Coats en el 2020.
ENGLISH:
The NBA G League announced that Paul Reed was named the NBA G League's Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year in 2021.
Reed was the only player in the league to average 20 points, 11 rebounds per game this season and led the Delaware Blue Coats to the playoffs for the first time in history.
Reed was selected 58th in the NBA's 2020 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He played at DePaul University.
Reed played and started all 15 Blue Coats games in 2020.