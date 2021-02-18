Los Delaware Blue Coats continúan con su racha invicta en la Liga G de la NBA tras conseguir otra victoria en la temporada regular.
El miércoles por la noche, Delaware derrotó a los Iowa Wolves 133-111 en el Complejo ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex cerca de Orlando, Florida.
Paul Reed logró su quinto doble-doble consecutivo al registrar un máximo de 27 puntos, 14 rebotes, cinco robos y dos bloqueos.
Seis jugadores de Blue Coats anotaron en cifras dobles por segundo juego consecutivo.
Delaware lideraba 65-58 al final del medio tiempo y en la segunda mitad, los Blue Coats superaron a los Wolves 38-20 para recibir un récord de 5-0.
Los Blue Coats se enfrentarán a los Long Island Nets (2-3) el viernes 19 de febrero a las 7:30 p.m. El juego puede verse localmente en el canal 28 de DETV y escucharse en Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM.
Los Blue Coats son afiliados de los Philadelphia 76ers.
ENGLISH:
The Delaware Blue Coats continue on their undefeated streak in the NBA G League with another win in the regular season.
On Wednesday night Delaware defeated the Iowa Wolves 133-111 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.
Paul Reed had his fifth consecutive double-double by posting a game high of 27 points, 14 rebounds, five steals and two blocks.
Six Blue Coat players scored in double figures for the second straight game.
Delaware was leading 65-58 at halftime and in the second halfe, the Blue Coats outscored the Wolves 38-20 to receive a record of 5-0.
The Blue Coats will face the Long Island Nets (2-3) on Friday, February 19th at 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen locally on DETV Channel 28 and heard on Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM.
The Blue Coats are the Philadelphia 76ers affiliate.