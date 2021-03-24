You are the owner of this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern
New Jersey, east central, northeast and southeast
Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central, northern and
southern Delaware.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Slow down and allow plenty of distance
ahead of you. Allow extra commute time in the morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Momento histórico

Paxten Aaronson anota el primer gol Filadelfia en la pretemporada 2021

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

El hermano menor de Brendan Aaronson anota el primer gol de la Unión de Filadelfia en la pretemporada 2021.

Paxten Aaronson encontró la red en el minuto 79 del segundo tiempo cuando recibió la pelota en el medio campo, se llevó a tres jugadors y le hizo un túnel al portero.

A pesar del tanto, Filadelfia perdió 3 a 1 ante Orlando City.

ENGLISH:

Brendan Aaronson's younger brother scores the Philadelphia Union's first goal in preseason 2021.

Paxten Aaronson found the net in the 79th minute of the second half when he received the ball in midfield, took on three players and nutmeged the goalkeeper.

Despite the goal, Philadelphia lost 3-1 to Orlando City.

