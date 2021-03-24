Paxten Aaronson anota el primer gol Filadelfia en la pretemporada 2021

El hermano menor de Brendan Aaronson anota el primer gol de la Unión de Filadelfia en la pretemporada 2021.
Paxten Aaronson encontró la red en el minuto 79 del segundo tiempo cuando recibió la pelota en el medio campo, se llevó a tres jugadors y le hizo un túnel al portero.
A pesar del tanto, Filadelfia perdió 3 a 1 ante Orlando City.
ENGLISH:
Brendan Aaronson's younger brother scores the Philadelphia Union's first goal in preseason 2021.
Paxten Aaronson found the net in the 79th minute of the second half when he received the ball in midfield, took on three players and nutmeged the goalkeeper.
Despite the goal, Philadelphia lost 3-1 to Orlando City.