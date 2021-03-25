You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, the eastern
shores of Maryland, and Delaware.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&
Se va Rondón y Nova

Phillies hacen cambios en el pitcheo

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Dos jugadores latinos se despiden de los Filis de Filadelfia.

Los lanzadores Iván Nova y Héctor Rondón fueron puestos en libertad a petición de ellos y buscarán formar parte de otro equipo en las Grandes Ligas.

Ivan Nova Hector Rondon Phillies

Ambos firmaron contratos de Ligas Menores con la invitación al Spring Training en el 2021.

El 24 de marzo se anunció que Ranger Suarez fue enviado a Ligas Menores.

Los Filis inician la temporada regular el 1 de abril.

ENGLISH:

Two Latino players say goodbye to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pitchers Iván Nova and Héctor Rondón were released at their request and will seek to be part of another team in the Major Leagues.

Both signed minor league contracts with the invitation to Spring Training in 2021.

On March 24, it was announced that Ranger Suarez was sent to the Minor Leagues.

The Phillies begin the regular season on April 1.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News Regional

Entertainment

Traffic Alerts - not active

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking Lehigh Valley only

Breaking Berks Area only

Breaking Traffic