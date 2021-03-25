Phillies hacen cambios en el pitcheo

Dos jugadores latinos se despiden de los Filis de Filadelfia.
Los lanzadores Iván Nova y Héctor Rondón fueron puestos en libertad a petición de ellos y buscarán formar parte de otro equipo en las Grandes Ligas.
Ambos firmaron contratos de Ligas Menores con la invitación al Spring Training en el 2021.
El 24 de marzo se anunció que Ranger Suarez fue enviado a Ligas Menores.
Los Filis inician la temporada regular el 1 de abril.
ENGLISH:
Two Latino players say goodbye to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Pitchers Iván Nova and Héctor Rondón were released at their request and will seek to be part of another team in the Major Leagues.
Both signed minor league contracts with the invitation to Spring Training in 2021.
On March 24, it was announced that Ranger Suarez was sent to the Minor Leagues.
The Phillies begin the regular season on April 1.