Después meses de entrenamiento, sudor y preparación, Atif Oberlton recibe la noticia que no subirá al ring el 20 de abril en el Shrine Exposition Center en Los Angeles, California para enfrentar a Jesse Bryan.
¿Quién es Atif Oberlton?
Oberlton es la nueva sensación que muchos quieren ver en el boxeo. Representando la ciudad de Filadelfia, Pensilvania, Oberlton ganó los Guantes de Oro a nivel nacional en el 2018 y 2019. Además llegó a la fase final del campeonato final de EE.UU en el 2018. Pero se convirtió en profesional. Su récord como amateur terminó en 38-10.
Oberlton disputó su primera pelea como profesional el 20 de enero y derrotó a Nathan Sharp en el tercer asalto. La pelea fue en el Shrine Exposition Center en California.
¿Por qué se canceló la pelea de Atif?
69 News 'Edición en Español' habló con Kings Promotions, la empresa que representa a Oberlton e indicaron que el oponente de Oberlton, Jesse Bryan se retiró de la pelea por problemas de salud.
Según la empresa de Reading, Pensilvania, Oberlton esta en la mira de formar parte de la cartelera encabezada por Andy Ruíz y Chris Arreola pautada para el primero de mayo en Carson, California.
ENGLISH:
After months of training, sweating and preparation, Atif Oberlton receives the news that he will not step into the ring on April 20 at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California to face Jesse Bryan.
Who is Atif Oberlton?
Oberlton is the new sensation many want to see in boxing. Representing the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oberlton won the National Golden Gloves in 2018 and 2019. He also reached the finals of the US championships in 2018. But he turned pro and ended his amateur record ended at 38-10.
Oberlton made his first professional fight on January 20 and defeated Nathan Sharp in the third round. The fight was at the Shrine Exposition Center in California.
Why was Atif's fight canceled?
69 News 'Spanish Edition' spoke with Kings Promotions, the company that represents Oberlton and they indicated that Oberlton's opponent, Jesse Bryan withdrew from the fight due to health problems.
According to the Reading, Pennsylvania company, Oberlton is in sight of being part of the card headlined by Andy Ruíz and Chris Arreola scheduled for May 1 in Carson, California.