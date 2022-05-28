Por qué David Stevens de Reading es el favorito para ganar esta noche en Washington D.C.

David Stevens, de Reading, Pensilvania, buscará continuar con su racha invicta el sábado 28 de mayo en el Entertainment and Sports Arena en Washington D.C. cuando se enfrente a Colby Courter en una competencia de seis asaltos.
La batalla será en la división de peso supermediano.
Stevens tiene 9 victorias mientras que Courter tiene 14 victorias y 17 derrotas con 10 nocauts.
Aunque recorrió la distancia en sus últimas dos peleas, Courter viene con una racha de dos derrotas. Su última pelea fue en octubre de 2021.
Stevens peleó por última vez en febrero de 2022 y ganó por decisión unánime.
Why Reading's David Stevens is favored to win tonight in Washington D.C.
Reading, Pennsylvania's David Stevens will look to continue his undefeated streak on Saturday May 28th at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. as he'll take on Colby Courter in a six round contest.
The battle will be in the super middleweight division.
Stevens has 9 wins while Courter has 14 wins and 17 losses with 10 knockouts.
Though he went the distance in his last two fights, he comes on a two loss losing streak. His last fight was on October of 2021.
Stevens last fought on February 2022 and won by Unanimous Decision.