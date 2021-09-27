You are the owner of this article.
Por qué el campeonato 2021 de Titanes será memorable en Allentown

Titanes ganan serie 3-2 para capturar el trofeo del Dominican Softball League

ALLENTOWN, Pa.- The Titanes accomplished the most difficult task in sports.

On Sunday, the team came from behind to defeat Dominicana in the final series 3-2 to be crowned champion of the Dominican Softball League for the 4th consecutive year.

Titanes went into the weekend games losing 2-0 and knew that one more loss would have cost them the championship.

