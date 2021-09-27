Por qué el campeonato 2021 de Titanes será memorable en Allentown

NO se pierda sus deportes locales de lunes-viernes a las 6:30 p.m. en WBPH Canal 60 o 11 p.m. en WFMZ Canal 69
ALLENTOWN, Pa.- The Titanes accomplished the most difficult task in sports.
On Sunday, the team came from behind to defeat Dominicana in the final series 3-2 to be crowned champion of the Dominican Softball League for the 4th consecutive year.
Titanes went into the weekend games losing 2-0 and knew that one more loss would have cost them the championship.