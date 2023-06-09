¿Porqué el 10 de junio es una fecha importante para Jan Carlos Rivera de Filadelfia?

Por primera vez en su carrera profesional, Jan Carlos Rivera mostrará su talento boxístico en la ciudad conocida como 'La Gran Manzana' el sábado, 10 de junio.
El boricua y residente de Filadelfia, Pensilvania se medirá ante Omar Rosario en el Madison Square Garden en la ciudad de Nueva York.
Rivera (8-1) busca entregar a su contrincante su primera derrota como profesional. Rosario es invicto con 10 triunfos.
La última vez que seguidores del box vieron a Rivera fue el 11 de marzo del 2023. En aquel entonces Rivera emocionó al público en el 2300 Arena con un poderoso triunfo ante Patrick Okine.
Rivera ganó por nocaut técnico en el tercer asalto. Rivera se alista para disputar su tercera pelea del 2023 y su primera en ocho asaltos.
Rosario es de Caguas, Puerto Rico. Su última batalla fue en marzo del 2022 donde noqueó a Zach Hill en el primer asalto.
La pelea fue en el Whitesands Events Center en Plant City, Florida.
Rivera y Rosario se alistan para escribir un nuevo capítulo en batallas entre puertorriqueños el sábado. La pelea es de ocho asaltos en el peso super ligero.
Apoyen a sus boxeadores locales.
ENGLISH:
For the first time in his professional career, Jan Carlos Rivera will showcase his boxing talents in the city known as 'The Big Apple' on Saturday, June 10.
The Puerto Rican and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania resident will square off against Omar Rosario at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Rivera (8-1) is looking to hand his opponent his first loss as a professional. Rosario is undefeated with 10 wins.
The last time boxing fans saw Rivera was March 11, 2023. Back then, Rivera thrilled the crowd at 2300 Arena with a powerful win over Patrick Okine.
Rivera won by TKO in the third round. Rivera is getting ready to fight his third fight of 2023 and his first in eight rounds.
Rosario is from Caguas, Puerto Rico. His last fight was in March 2022 where he knocked out Zach Hill in the first round.
The fight was at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.
Rivera and Rosario are set to write a new chapter in battles between Puerto Ricans on Saturday. The fight is eight rounds at super lightweight division.
Support your local boxers.