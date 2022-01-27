 Skip to main content
Porqué el nuevo alcalde de Allentown se reunió con los Lehigh Valley Legends

Los Lehigh Valley Legends, el nuevo equipo que jugará en The Basketball League publicó fotos el miércoles con el nuevo alcande de Allentown Matt Tuerk.

En las fotografías se mostraban a los dueños de la franquicia mostrando los planes del lo esperan del equipo de baloncesto dentro y fuera del campo de baloncesto.

Los Legends se alistan para ser un gran impacto en el Valle Lehigh tras tener sus pruebas abiertas y haciendose conocer en la zona.

