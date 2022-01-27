Porqué el nuevo alcalde de Allentown se reunió con los Lehigh Valley Legends

Los Lehigh Valley Legends, el nuevo equipo que jugará en The Basketball League publicó fotos el miércoles con el nuevo alcande de Allentown Matt Tuerk.
Blessed to have the mayor of Allentown Matt Tuerk be our guest and sit down with our teams owners - Kenric Carter & James Stewart to go over some of the things we have in store for you guys this year! I don’t think we can wait any longer for the season to start.. 😅🏀#lvlegends pic.twitter.com/pMdn2erIRP— Lehigh Valley Legends (@lhvalleylegends) January 26, 2022
En las fotografías se mostraban a los dueños de la franquicia mostrando los planes del lo esperan del equipo de baloncesto dentro y fuera del campo de baloncesto.
A las 6:30pm le cuento cómo el nuevo alcalde @matthewtuerk apoya el deporte en su ciudad de #allentownpa pic.twitter.com/I5EAkdYk1M— Roberto Vinces 🇵🇪🇺🇸 (@VincesRoberto) January 26, 2022
Los Legends se alistan para ser un gran impacto en el Valle Lehigh tras tener sus pruebas abiertas y haciendose conocer en la zona.