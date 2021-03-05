Ray Gaddis anunció el jueves, 4 de marzo que se retiraba del fútbol profesional.
Reveló que el proceso fue realmente pensado y que algunas cosas que sucedieron durante el tiempo en medio de la pandemia necesitaban su atención.
El defensa veterano jugó nueve temporadas con Filadelfia y termina su carrera como líder de todos los tiempos en apariciones, minutos jugados y partidos como titular.
Gaddis mencionó sus momentos mas memorables en su carrera fueron cuando fue seleccionado en el Sorteo de la MLS en el 2012 y cuando ganó el trofeo de la Supporters Shield.
ENGLISH:
Ray Gaddis announced on Thursday, March 4, that he was retiring from professional soccer.
He revealed that the process was really thought out and that some things that happened during the time in the midst of the pandemic needed his attention.
The veteran defender played nine seasons with Philadelphia and ends his career as the all-time leader in appearances, minutes played and starts.
Gaddis mentioned the most memorable moments of him in his career were when he was selected in the MLS Draw in 2012 and when he won the Supporters Shield trophy.