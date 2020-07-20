Esta noche, el Filadelfia Union termina la primera fase del torneo MLS Is Back al enfrenta al Orlando City FC a las 8pm.
Ambos equipos se han clasificado para la siguiente ronda del torneo, por lo que nadie será eliminado de la contienda.
Esta noche Orlando puede venir con algo que demostrar.
Primero porque es el anfitrión del torneo en Florida y un equipo casero nunca quiere perder.
Además, Orlando no ha vencido a Filadelfia desde el 13 de abril del 2018 (2-0).
Aparte de aquel encuentro, Filadelfia y Orlando se han enfrentado tres veces. Filadelfia ganó una vez (3-1 en 2019) y empataron dos veces (2-2 y 2-2).
Según la página de la MLS, quien termine en primer lugar en el Grupo A jugará el 25 de julio (8 p.m.) frente a quien termine tercero en el grupo C, D o E. (Liga no ha determinado quien).
Quien termine en segundo lugar del Grupo A se enfrentará al equipo que terminó en segundo lugar en el Grupo C (25 de julio, 10:30 p.m.).
Tonight the #Philadelphia Union finish the first phase of the #MLS Is Back tournament facing Orlando City FC at 8pm Both teams have qualified to the next round of the #tournament But Orlando may come with something to prove tonight since they're hosting the tournament in Florida Aside from that, the Florida team has not beaten Philadelphia since April 13, 2018 (2-0) Since then, Philadelphia & Orlando have faced eachother three times. Philadelphia won once (3-1 in 2019) and tied twice Whoever finishes in first place will play on July 25 (8 p.m.) vs. whoever finishes 3rd in group C,D or E (according to the MLS site) Who ever finishes in second place will face the team that finished in second place in Group C ( July 25th, 10:30 p.m.)