FILADELFIA, Pa.- Marshall Kauffman ingresó al Salón de la Fama del boxeo de Pensilvania el domingo en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
El promotor recibió los reconocimientos Bridgeman's Ballroom confirmando su entrada con los grandes que han sacado adelante el deporte de combate.
En una fotografía apareció con Paul Spadafora, un campeón mundial de Pittsburgh, Pensilvania.
Kauffman reside en Reading y es el dueño de Kings Promotions, una empresa que se formó en 1994 y ha organizado eventos boxísticos en la región y en otros estados.
Reading boxing promotor inducted into Pennsylvania Hall Of Fame
PHILADELPHIA, Pa - Marshall Kauffman was inducted into the Pennsylvania Boxing Hall of Fame on Sunday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The promoter received the recognitions at the Bridgeman's Ballroom confirming his entry with the greats who have brought the sport of combat forward.
In one photograph he appeared with Paul Spadafora, a world champion from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Kauffman resides in Reading and is the owner of Kings Promotions, a company that was formed in 1994 and has hosted boxing events in the region and in other states.