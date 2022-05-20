¿Qué esperar en la 2da jornada de la ALSL en Allentown?

El Allentown Latinamerican Softball League continuará con su segunda jornada de partidos el sábado, 21 de mayo en el Parque Fountain en Allentown, Pensilvania.
Los Diamondbask y Mariners llevan récord de 2-0 y pisan el campo en sus respectivos encuentros.
A las 11 a.m. los Diamondbacks chocan con los Bravos que inician competencia en la liga que celebra su primer año de existencia.
Los Marlins juegan contra Guerreros en el segundo partido.
ENGLISH:
The Allentown Latinamerican Softball League will continue with its second week of games on Saturday, May 21 at Fountain Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
The Diamondbacks and Mariners have a 2-0 record and step on the field in their respective meetings.
at 11 a.m. the Diamondbacks collide with the Braves who begin competition in the league that celebrates its first year of existence.
The Marlins play Guerreros in the second game.