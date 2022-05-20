 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
An area of showers and thunderstorms are currently over eastern
Ohio and western Pennsylvania and are tracking east. These storms
will intensify later this afternoon and evening as they pass
through southeast Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. The
primary threats from these storms are damaging winds and large
hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

¿Qué esperar en la 2da jornada de la ALSL en Allentown?

  • Comments

El Allentown Latinamerican Softball League continuará con su segunda jornada de partidos el sábado, 21 de mayo en el Parque Fountain en Allentown, Pensilvania.

Los Diamondbask y Mariners llevan récord de 2-0 y pisan el campo en sus respectivos encuentros.

A las 11 a.m. los Diamondbacks chocan con los Bravos que inician competencia en la liga que celebra su primer año de existencia.

Los Marlins juegan contra Guerreros en el segundo partido.

ENGLISH:

The Allentown Latinamerican Softball League will continue with its second week of games on Saturday, May 21 at Fountain Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The Diamondbacks and Mariners have a 2-0 record and step on the field in their respective meetings.

at 11 a.m. the Diamondbacks collide with the Braves who begin competition in the league that celebrates its first year of existence.

The Marlins play Guerreros in the second game.

Tags