¿Qué se podrá esperar en el Phillies-Tigers el 6 de junio en Filadelfia?

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY...

.Low fuel moistures, low daytime relative humidity values, and
breezy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions
into this afternoon and evening. Any fires that develop may
quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. There
is also a chance of isolated dry thunderstorms, which could serve
as an ignition source for fires today.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN
PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE LEHIGH VALLEY AND POCONO PLATEAU,
SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW JERSEY, AND PORTIONS OF NORTHERN NEW
JERSEY...

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset,
Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Mercer, Salem,
Gloucester, Camden, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean,
Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May,
Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Southeastern Burlington,
Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware,
Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western
Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks.

* TIMING...Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

* WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s to low 80s.

* IMPACTS...The combination of very dry conditions, low
humidity, and gusty winds will result in favorable conditions
for the rapid spread of fires on Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires
that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult
to contain.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY JUNE 6...

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has
issued a code orange air quality alert Tuesday for The Lehigh
Valley/Berks County area.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution
concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people
suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung
diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can
be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine
particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us

¿Qué se podrá esperar en el Phillies-Tigers el 6 de junio en Filadelfia?

  • 0
Phillies Braves Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 26, 2023, in Atlanta.

 Brynn Anderson - staff, AP

Los Philadelphia Phillies (28-32) buscan su segunda victoria consecutiva jugando en casa ante los Tigres de Detriot.

El partido empieza a las 6:40 p.m. en el Citizens Bank Park en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.

Taijuan Walker es el titular en el montículo y busca su quinta victoria de la temporada. Por el momento lleva récord de 4-3.

Su último partido fue el 1 de junio ante los Mets de Nueva York en el Citi Field y no pudo mantener el liderato que llevaba los Filis de dos a cero.

En la tercera premitió una carrera.

En cuarta entrada pegó a un jugador de los Mets y el siguiente bateador de Nueva York consiguió un jonrón de dos carreras y volteó el marcador a 3 a 2.

Ante su ex-equipo, Walker lanzó cuatro entradas y permitió tres carreras. Los Phillies perdieron aquel partido 4-2 y fueron barridos por Nueva York.

Walker llega esta noche sabiendo que su equipo ganó el lunes 8 a 3. El triunfo fue liderado por Trea Turner quien pegó dos jonrones en el duelo.

