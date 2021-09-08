¿Qué tan grande es la pelea de Julián González en Filadelfia?

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
491 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW JERSEY

MERCER

IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY

HUNTERDON             MORRIS                SOMERSET
SUSSEX                WARREN

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

BERKS                 LEHIGH                NORTHAMPTON

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BUCKS                 CHESTER               MONTGOMERY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, BETHLEHEM, BLAIRSTOWN,
DOYLESTOWN, EASTON, FLEMINGTON, MORRISTOWN, NEWTON, NORRISTOWN,
READING, SOMERSET, STROUDSBURG, TRENTON, AND WEST CHESTER.

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
Northern Warren County in northwestern New Jersey...
Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania...
Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania...

* Until 1215 AM EDT.

* At 916 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly across portions of the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1
inch of rain has fallen. Another 1 inch is possible.

* Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Northampton, Wilson,
Blairstown, Nazareth, Bangor, Slatington, Pen Argyl, and Wind Gap.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 58.
Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 1 and 18.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 54 and 71.

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania...
West Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania...

* Until 145 AM EDT.

* At 948 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that may experience flash flooding include...
Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Nazareth, Slatington, Bath,
Walnutport, Steuben, Coffeetown, Neffs, Schnecksville, and
Beersville.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 55.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 56 and 68.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most
flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Lehigh, south
central Monroe and Northampton Counties through 1030 PM EDT...

At 946 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Bath to near Claussville. Movement was
northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Allentown, Bethlehem, Northampton, Nazareth, Bangor, Slatington, Pen
Argyl, Wind Gap, Bath, Walnutport, Belfast, Tatamy, East Bangor,
Steuben, Neffs, Coffeetown, Berlinsville, Emerald, Claussville and
Danielsville.

This includes the following highways...
Northeast Extension between mile markers 57 and 69.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 53.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for
northwestern New Jersey...and eastern and northeastern Pennsylvania.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks,
Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh,
Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks,
Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.

* Until 4 AM EDT Thursday.

* Thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast to move through the
region this evening. Given the very saturated soils from recent
heavy rain events, additional brief heavy rainfall of one to two
inches may quickly lead to flooding of flood prone and other
low-lying areas due to rapid runoff.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

¿Qué tan grande es la pelea de Julián González en Filadelfia?

Boxeador disputará cuarto combate profesional

  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

READING, Pa- Julián González es un boxeador de Reading que lleva tres batallas como profesional y todas con victorias de nocaut en el primer asalto.

Pese a los triunfos, el pugilista le dijo a 69 News 'Edición en Español' que lo más importante es ganar y no importa cómo lo hace.

González ha peleado de forma consecutiva desde junio y por primera vez subirá al ring en Filadelfia y estará más cerca a sus fans y familiares de Reading.

Gonzalez irá mano a mano con Ronny Arana en una pelea de cuatro asaltos en el peso pluma.

El evento boxístico se llevará a cabo en el dos mil trecientos arena en Filadelfia a partir de las ocho de la noche.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News - Regional

Entertainment

Traffic Alerts - not active

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking Lehigh Valley only

Breaking Berks Area only

Breaking Traffic

Breaking News - National

News Alerts