Los Lehigh Valley Phantoms comienzan su búsqueda para levantar la Copa Calder con una victoria contra los Charlotte Checkers.
Jugando como equipo visitante, Lehigh Valley ganó 4-3 en Carolina del Norte. El afiliado de los Philadelphia Flyers necesita una victoria más para avanzar a la ronda semifinal del torneo.
Los goles de los Phantoms fueron de Tyson Foerster, Adam Brooks y Cooper Marody.
El juego fue histórico para Foerster ya que hizo su debut en los playoffs de la Copa Calder y anotó dos goles en el juego.
Tyson Foerster with the toe drag and gives the @LVPhantoms the lead. pic.twitter.com/VJFE5h2XcE— American Hockey League (@TheAHL) April 19, 2023
Lehigh Valley anotó su primer gol en el primer período cuando estaban abajo en el juego 1-0. Luego anotó tres veces en los primeros cinco minutos del segundo para tomar una ventaja de 4-1.
Charlotte luego anotó dos veces en el tercer período.
El segundo juego será el jueves 20 de abril a las 7 p.m.
FINAL. #LVvsCLT | Rally The Valley pic.twitter.com/d91oXLSugs— Lehigh Valley Phantoms (@LVPhantoms) April 19, 2023
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms begin their quest to lift the Calder Cup with a win against the Charlotte Checkers.
Playing as the visiting side, Lehigh Valley won 4-3 in North Carolina. The Philadelphia Flyers affiliate need one more win to adavnce to the semifinal round of the tournament.
The goals for the Phantoms were by Tyson Foerster, Adam Brooks and Cooper Marody.
The game was historic for Foerster as he made his Calder Cup playoff debut and scored two goals in the game.
Tyson Foerster with the toe drag and gives the @LVPhantoms the lead. pic.twitter.com/VJFE5h2XcE— American Hockey League (@TheAHL) April 19, 2023
Lehigh Valley scored their first goal in the 1st period when they were down in the game 1-0. Then scored three times in the first five minutes of the second to take a 4-1 lead.
Charlotte then scored twice in the third period.
Game two will be on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.