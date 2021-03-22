You are the owner of this article.
Controlan su destino

Reading a un partido del torneo final de la PIAA-6A

El martes, 23 de marzo Reading High School busca su pase a la final del torneo estatal en la categoría 6A masculino.

El martes miden fuerzas con Upper St. Clair en la secundaria de Altoona a las 6 p.m.

El sábado, 20 de marzo Reading consiguió su pase a la final ante Scranton.

Reading ganó 68 a 53.

ENGLISH: 

On Tuesday, March 23, Reading High School seeks a place in the final of the state tournament in the men's 6A category.

On Tuesday they meet Upper St. Clair at Altoona High School at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, March 20, Reading got its place in the final after defeating Scranton 68 to 53.

