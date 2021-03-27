You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caballeros Rojos vs Vikings

Reading a una victoria de ser campeón de Pensilvania

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

El sábado, 27 de marzo la nueva generación de jugadores dirigidos por Rick Pérez anhelan repetir ese sentimiento de lo que ocurrió en el 2017.

Los Caballeros Rojos de Reading High School enfrentan a los Vikingos de Archbishop Wood a las 7:30 p.m. por el campeonato de la PIAA-6A.

El choque se podrá ver en el canal PCN o por pcntv punto com.

ENGLISH:

On Saturday, March 27, the new generation of players led by Rick Pérez yearn to repeat that sentiment of what happened in 2017.

The Red Knights of Reading High School face the Vikings of Archbishop Wood at 7:30 p.m. for the PIAA-6A championship.

The clash can be seen on the PCN channel or on pcntv dot com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News Regional

Entertainment

Traffic Alerts - not active

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking Lehigh Valley only

Breaking Berks Area only

Breaking Traffic