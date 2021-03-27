Reading a una victoria de ser campeón de Pensilvania

El sábado, 27 de marzo la nueva generación de jugadores dirigidos por Rick Pérez anhelan repetir ese sentimiento de lo que ocurrió en el 2017.
Los Caballeros Rojos de Reading High School enfrentan a los Vikingos de Archbishop Wood a las 7:30 p.m. por el campeonato de la PIAA-6A.
El choque se podrá ver en el canal PCN o por pcntv punto com.
ENGLISH:
On Saturday, March 27, the new generation of players led by Rick Pérez yearn to repeat that sentiment of what happened in 2017.
The Red Knights of Reading High School face the Vikings of Archbishop Wood at 7:30 p.m. for the PIAA-6A championship.
The clash can be seen on the PCN channel or on pcntv dot com.