Reading High School regresa al piso esta noche y recibirán a Twin Valley a las 7:30 p.m.
Reading es muy favorecido en la batalla del Condado Berks y buscará olvidar su último partido en el que perdieron contra Lower Merion.
Reading tiene un récord total de 11 victorias y dos derrotas.
Más información sobre el partido de esta noche a las 6:30 p. m. en WBPH Canal 60 o en vuit.com.
ENGLISH
Reading High School returns to the floor tonight as they'll receive Twin Valley at 7:30 p.m.
Reading is heavily favored in the Berks County battled and will look to forget their last match where they lost against Lower Merion.
Reading has an overall record of 11 wins and two losses.
More on tonight's game at 6:30 pm on WBPH Channel 60 or on vuit.com.