Breaking News

Reading vs. Scranton

Reading jugará ante Scranton en el torneo estatal de la PIAA

Los Caballeros Rojos de la Escuela Secundaria de Reading avanzan al torneo estatal de la PI-Doble A categoría 6A y jugarán ante Scranton el sábado 20 de marzo en el gimnasio de la Católica de Berks...

El viernes, 12 de marzo Reading clasificó al torneo estatal tras batallar fuertemente contra Wilson y derrotarlos 66 a 58.

Reading capturó el campeonato del Distrito Tres categoría 6A.

Con la derrota, Wilson culmina su campaña y termina la carrera de Stevie Mitchell en el High School.

Mitchell se va como uno de los mejores en la historia de Wilson y entre sus logros, anotó dos mil puntos esta temporada.

ENGLISH:

The Reading High School Red Knights advance to the state PIAA category 6A tournament and will play Scranton on Saturday, March 20 at the Berks Catholic Gymnasium.

On Friday, March 12th, Reading qualified for the state tournament after battling hard against Wilson and defeating them 66-58.

Reading captured the District Three, 6A championship.

With the defeat, Wilson culminates its campaign and ends Stevie Mitchell's career at High School.

Mitchell is going down as one of the best in Wilson's history and among his accomplishments, he scored two thousand points this season.

