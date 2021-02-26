El Reading United presentó su calendario de juegos para la temporada 2021 en la Liga Dos de la USL.
El primer juego será el 15 de mayo contra el United del Valle Lehigh en Moravian College en Bethlehem, Pensilvania.
El equipo todavía está buscando jugadores y sostendrá pruebas abiertas al público este sábado a la 1 en punto. Para registrarse o mas información puede ingresar aquí.
ENGLISH:
Reading United presented their schedule for the 2021 season in USL League Two.
Their first game will be on May 15 against Lehigh Valley United at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
The team is still looking for players and will hold open trials this Saturday at 1 o'clock. To register or more information you can enter here.