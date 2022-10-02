Alianza son los nuevos campeones de la temporada de verano de la Reading Soccer League 2022 primera división al derrotar a Catrachos por 1-0 en el Big Show Sports Complex en Leesport, Pensilvania el sábado 1 de octubre.
El estadounidense Brandon Valverde anotó el único gol del partido que llegó cerca del minuto 20 del segundo tiempo.
Christopher Nuñez García, peruano y miembro de Alianza dijo, "Fue muy reñido el partido, estaba para los dos. El otro equipo tuvo buen nivel. Pero ya sabes, aquí gana el que hace gol".
“Jugaron con entusiasmo y coraje y ganaron el campeonato”, dijo Daniel Bravo presidente de la liga. Agregó que no mucha gente tenía a Alianza ganando toda la liga.
Bravo explicó a 69 Noticias "Edición en Español" que Alianza regresó a la liga luego de ocho años, "Alianza es un equipo que duró muchos años jugando en segunda y primera división. Pero este año participaron nuevos jugadores y el hijo del ex entrenador de Alianza trajo de vuelta al equipo".
Jesson García inscribió al equipo en la liga y no fue en vano. Ahora tiene en sus manos el trofeo del mejor equipo de la liga del condado Berks primera división.
Jesson es hijo del ex entrenador de Alianza Paulino García. Paulino y su hermano Saúl dirigieron al equipo hace ocho años.
"Fue una gran temporada, todos los jugadores trabajaron por este título. Dieron su mejor esfuerzo y aquí está el resultado", dijo Núñez García, quien jugó en su primer año con Alianza.
Núñez García explicó que la mayoría de los jugadores eran salvadoreños, un colombiano, un mexicano, un peruano y dos estadounidenses.
La Liga está terminando sus otras divisiones antes de que comience la temporada bajo techo el 21 de octubre en la Academia de Deportes East Coast y el BodyZone. Bravo anima a los equipos a apuntarse a cualquiera de las tres divisiones. El último día para inscribirse es el 21 de octubre.
"Posiblemente tenga una liga de mujeres pero esta por confirmar", dijo Bravo.
ENGLISH:
Alianza are the new Reading Soccer League first division summer league champions for the year 2022 after defeating Catrachos 1-0 at the Big Show Sports Complex in Leesport, Pennsylvania on Saturday, October 1st.
Brandon Valverde scored the only goal of the game that came in around the 20 minute mark of the 2nd half.
Christopher Nuñez García, member of Alianza said, "The match was very close, it was for either team. But you know, the one who scores a goal wins."
"They played with enthusiasm and courage and won the championship", said Daniel Bravo president of the league. He added that not many people had Alianza winning the whole league.
Bravo explained to 69 News "Edicion en Español" that Alianza returned to the league after eight years, "Alianza is a team that lasted many years playing in the second and first divisions. But this year, new players participated and the son of the former coach of Alianza brought the team back in the tournament."
Jesson Garcia registered the team in the league and it was not in vain. He lifts the trophy as the best team in the Berks County league.
Jesson is son of former coach son of former coach of Alianza Paulino Garcia. Paulino and his brother Saul were the former coaches of the team.
"It was a great season, all the players worked for this title. They gave their best effort and here is the result", said Nuñez García who played his first year with the team.
Nuñez García explained that the majority of the players were from El Salvador, one Colombian, on Mexican, one Peruvian and two from the United States.
The League is finishing up their other divisions before the indoor season begins on October 21st at the East Coast Sports Academy and the BodyZone. Bravo encourages teams to sign up for either of the three divisions. The last days to sign up is on October 21st.
"We possibly may have a women's league but it's yet to be determined", said Bravo.