Reading SL: Alianza vs. Irapuato por un cupo en la final de Copa

La Reading Soccer League está llegando a sus fases finales en los partidos de copa de la primera división en el Big Show Complex en Leesport, Pensilvania.
Tejute FC son finalistas y esperan su rival que se decidirá el domingo entre Alianza e Irapuato.
El partido se jugará en el Campo uno a las 6:30 p.m.
Tejute derrotó a La Raza en una tanda de penales para llegar a la final.
Si asiste, asegúrese de tomar videos o fotos y enviarlas a 69 Deportes para tener la oportunidad de estar en televisión.
ENGLISH:
The Reading Soccer League is reaching its final games in the first division cup matchs at the Big Show Complex.
Tejute F.C. are finalists and are waiting for their opponent which will be decided on Sunday between Alianza and Irapuato.
The match will be played on Field one at 6:30 p.m.
Tejute defeated La Raza in a penalty kick shootout to reach the finals.
If you attend make sure you either take video or photos and send them to 69 Deportes for a chance to be on television.