Reading Soccer League inicia campaña de verano el 8 de abril

NWS Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Delaware...southern New Jersey...and
Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in northern
Delaware...New Castle. In southern New Jersey...Gloucester and
Salem. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh,
Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

* WHEN...Until 1000 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 701 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the
advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Philadelphia, Allentown, Reading, Wilmington, Newark, West
Chester, Norristown, Chester, Pottstown, West Deptford,
Phoenixville, and Lansdale.
- This includes the following highways...
New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 2.
Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 341.
Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 15.
Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 23.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 32.
Interstate 76 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 327 and
349.
Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 21.
Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...
including the following counties...in northern New Jersey...
Hunterdon and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Bucks, Carbon,
Lehigh, Monroe, and Northampton.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 703 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the
advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Allentown, Easton, Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem, Forks,
Emmaus, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Wilson, and
Hellertown.
- This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 30 and 76.
Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7.
Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7.
Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and
314.
Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 53 and 98.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Northern Delaware, southeastern Pennsylvania, Berks
County, the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos, and parts of northern,
central and southwestern New Jersey.

* WHEN...Until 2:00 AM Friday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue to move
through our region into early tonight. Rainfall totals for
the entire day should range generally from 1.5 to 2.5 inches.
However, locally higher amounts are possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you live in flood prone area, be sure to remain alert in case a
flood warning is issued.

&&

Reading Soccer League inicia campaña de verano el 8 de abril

El viernes 8 de abril el Reading Soccer League tiene pautado el inicio de su liga de verano en el complejo Big Show Sports en Leesport, Pensilvania.

El primer y único partido de la noche inicia a las 7 p.m. y será entre Chiapas y Joquicingo.

El formato de la liga esta dividida entre dos divisiones con un total de 26 equipos.

Según el presidente podrían entrar dos equipos más.

Real Guatemala es el actual campeón de la primera división viene para campeonar nuevamente.

El equipo centroamericano juega el domingo a las 3:20 p.m. vs. Dep. Estoraque.

ENGLISH:

On Friday, April 8, the Reading Soccer League is scheduled to kick off its summer league at the Big Show Sports Complex in Leesport, Pennsylvania.

The first and only game of the night starts at 7 p.m. and it will be between Chiapas and Joquicingo.

The league format is divided into two divisions with a total of 26 teams.

According to the president, two more teams could enter.

Real Guatemala is the current champion of the first division and will look to win again.

The Central American team plays on Sunday at 3:20 p.m. vs. Dep. Estoraque.

