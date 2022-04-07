Reading Soccer League inicia campaña de verano el 8 de abril

El viernes 8 de abril el Reading Soccer League tiene pautado el inicio de su liga de verano en el complejo Big Show Sports en Leesport, Pensilvania.
El primer y único partido de la noche inicia a las 7 p.m. y será entre Chiapas y Joquicingo.
El formato de la liga esta dividida entre dos divisiones con un total de 26 equipos.
Según el presidente podrían entrar dos equipos más.
Real Guatemala es el actual campeón de la primera división viene para campeonar nuevamente.
El equipo centroamericano juega el domingo a las 3:20 p.m. vs. Dep. Estoraque.
ENGLISH:
On Friday, April 8, the Reading Soccer League is scheduled to kick off its summer league at the Big Show Sports Complex in Leesport, Pennsylvania.
The first and only game of the night starts at 7 p.m. and it will be between Chiapas and Joquicingo.
The league format is divided into two divisions with a total of 26 teams.
According to the president, two more teams could enter.
Real Guatemala is the current champion of the first division and will look to win again.
The Central American team plays on Sunday at 3:20 p.m. vs. Dep. Estoraque.