Reading vs. Archbishop Wood en la final estatal: Lo que necesitas saber

Reading consigue su pase a la final del torneo estatal en la categoría 6A.
El martes, 23 de marzo, los Caballeros Rojos sacaron una impresionante victoria de 68 a 46 ante Upper Saint Clair en Altoona.
Reading se medirá con Archbishop Wood.
Los Vikingos confirmaron su victoria el 23 de marzo ante Lower Merion con el marcador final de 72 a 68.
Esta escuela se encuentra en Warminster en el Condado Bucks.
La gran final será este sábado, 27 de marzo a las 7:30 p.m. en el Centro Giant en Hershey.
La última vez que Reading llegó a la final fue cuando ganaron el campeonato con Lonnie Walker en el 2017.
Archbishop Wood por su parte llega a la final por tercera vez en cinco temporadas.
ENGLISH:
Reading gets its pass to the final of the state tournament in the 6A category.
On Tuesday, March 23, the Red Knights pulled off an impressive 68-46 victory over Upper Saint Clair in Altoona.
Reading will face Archbishop Wood.
The Vikings confirmed their victory on March 23rd against Lower Merion with the final score of 72-68.
This school is located in Warminster in Bucks County.
The grand finale will be this Saturday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey.
The last time Reading reached the final was when they won the championship with Lonnie Walker in 2017.
Archbishop Wood reached the final for the third time in five seasons.