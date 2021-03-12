You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
12 de marzo, 7 p.m.

Reading vs. Wilson en la final del Distrito 3, 6A: Lo que necesitas saber

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Todo esta listo para la gran final del torneo del Distrito 3, categoría 6A entre Reading y Wilson High School.

La final será el viernes, 12 de marzo a las 7 p.m. en el gimnasio de la Católica de Berks.

El partido se podrá ver en la página de YouTube de Berks Catholic.

El partido será la segunda vez que Reading y Wilson se enfrentan en una final.

La primera fue el 26 de febrero en la final del Condado Berks. Wilson ganó ese encuentro 55 a 53.

ENGLISH:

It's all set. The grand finale of the District 3, Category 6A tournament between Reading and Wilson High School will be on Friday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at the Berks Catholic Gymnasium.

The game can be viewed on the Berks Catholic YouTube page.

The match will be the second time that Reading and Wilson have met in a final.

The first was on February 26 in the Berks County final. Wilson won that match 55-53.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News Regional

Entertainment

Traffic Alerts - not active

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking Lehigh Valley only

Breaking Berks Area only

Breaking Traffic