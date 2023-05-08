¡Resultados! del evento de Nedals Promotions el 6 de mayo en Newtown, Pensilvania

Nedals Boxing Promotions celebró una tarjeta profesional el sábado 6 de mayo en 'The NAC' en Newtown, Pensilvania.
Daiyann Butt encabezó el evento y obtuvo su victoria número 14 como profesional al derrotar a Abraham Afful por nocaut en el tercer asalto.
Butt nació en Los Ángeles, California, pero vive en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
Otros resultados:
Carlos Ramos (17-2) de Guayaquil, Ecuador derrotó a Emmanuel Morales Rodríguez por decisión técnica
Carlos Rosario (9-3) de Camden, New Jersey derrotó a Jonathan Pérez por decisión unánime.
Everlon Still (4-2) de Camden, New Jersey derrotó a Turner Williams por nocaut
Devin Gantt (3-0) de Camden, New Jersey se mantiene invicto al vencer por nocaut a Pedro Hernández
Arben Markasheviq (2-0) de Bar, Montenegro permanece invicto al derrotar a Derrick Vann de Filadelfia por decisión unánime.
ENGLISH:
Nedals Boxing Promotions held a professional card on Saturday May 6 at 'The NAC' in Newtown, Pennsylvania.
Daiyann Butt headlined the event and earned his 14th win as a pro by defeating Abraham Afful by knockout in the third round.
Butt was born in Los Angeles, California but lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Other results:
Carlos Ramos (17-2) of Guayaquil, Ecuador defeated Emmanuel Morales Rodríguez by technical decision.
Carlos Rosario (9-3) of Camden, New Jersey defeated Jonathan Pérez by unanimous decision.
Everlon Still (4-2) of Camden, New Jersey defeated Turner Williams but knockout
Devin Gantt (3-0) of Camden, New Jersey remains undefeated by defeating Pedro Hernández by knockout
Arben Markasheviq (2-0) of Bar, Montenegro remains undefeated by defeating Derrick Vann from Philadelphia by unanimous decision.