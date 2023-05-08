 Skip to main content
¡Resultados! del evento de Nedals Promotions el 6 de mayo en Newtown, Pensilvania

  • 0
Nedals Promotions boxing event

Nedals Boxing Promotions celebró una tarjeta profesional el sábado 6 de mayo en 'The NAC' en Newtown, Pensilvania.

Daiyann Butt encabezó el evento y obtuvo su victoria número 14 como profesional al derrotar a Abraham Afful por nocaut en el tercer asalto.

Butt nació en Los Ángeles, California, pero vive en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.

Otros resultados:

Carlos Ramos (17-2) de Guayaquil, Ecuador derrotó a Emmanuel Morales Rodríguez por decisión técnica 

Carlos Rosario (9-3) de Camden, New Jersey derrotó a Jonathan Pérez por decisión unánime.

Everlon Still (4-2) de Camden, New Jersey derrotó a Turner Williams por nocaut

Devin Gantt (3-0) de Camden, New Jersey se mantiene invicto al vencer por nocaut a Pedro Hernández

Arben Markasheviq (2-0) de Bar, Montenegro permanece invicto al derrotar a Derrick Vann de Filadelfia por decisión unánime.

ENGLISH:

Nedals Boxing Promotions held a professional card on Saturday May 6 at 'The NAC' in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Daiyann Butt headlined the event and earned his 14th win as a pro by defeating Abraham Afful by knockout in the third round.

Butt was born in Los Angeles, California but lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Other results:

Carlos Ramos (17-2) of Guayaquil, Ecuador defeated Emmanuel Morales Rodríguez by technical decision.

Carlos Rosario (9-3) of Camden, New Jersey defeated Jonathan Pérez by unanimous decision.

Everlon Still (4-2) of Camden, New Jersey defeated Turner Williams but knockout

Devin Gantt (3-0) of Camden, New Jersey remains undefeated by defeating Pedro Hernández by knockout

Arben Markasheviq (2-0) of Bar, Montenegro remains undefeated by defeating Derrick Vann from Philadelphia by unanimous decision.

