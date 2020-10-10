Rickie Ricardo analiza el partido entre los Eagles vs. los Steelers

Las Aguilas de Filadelfia buscarán ganar su segundo triunfo de la temporada en la batalla de Pensilvania.
Filadelfia viajará a la parte occidental del estado para enfrentar a los Steelers de Pittsburgh.
Rickie Ricardo, el locutor de radio en español de los Eagles analiza el juego.
ENGLISH
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to win their second game of the season in the battle of Pennsylvania.
Philadelphia will travel to the western part of the state to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rickie Ricardo, the Eagles Spanish radio broadcaster analyzes the game.