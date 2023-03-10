 Skip to main content
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO
10 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches, with the highest amounts across the higher elevations
in the northern portions of each county.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Hunterdon and Somerset. In
Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Northampton.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Ruth Rivera haciendo historia en la lucha femenina en Whitehall High School

  • 0

Ruth Rivera está haciendo historia en Whitehall High School a través de la lucha libre.

Se ha convertido en la única mujer en su escuela en practicar el deporte y llegar a la competencia estatal dos años seguidos.

También es luchadora de MMA y debutará en marzo en Delaware.

Rivera atribuye su pasión por la lucha libre a su padre y su familia. Rivera competirá el domingo en Harrisburg, Pensilvania.

ENGLISH

Ruth Rivera is making history at Whitehall High School through wrestling.

She has become the only female in her school to take up the sport and to make it to the state competition two years in a row.

She is also an MMA fighter and will debut in March in Delaware.

Rivera credits her passion for wrestling to her father and family. Rivera will compete on Sunday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

