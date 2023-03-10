Ruth Rivera haciendo historia en la lucha femenina en Whitehall High School

Ruth Rivera está haciendo historia en Whitehall High School a través de la lucha libre.
Se ha convertido en la única mujer en su escuela en practicar el deporte y llegar a la competencia estatal dos años seguidos.
También es luchadora de MMA y debutará en marzo en Delaware.
Rivera atribuye su pasión por la lucha libre a su padre y su familia. Rivera competirá el domingo en Harrisburg, Pensilvania.
ENGLISH
Ruth Rivera is making history at Whitehall High School through wrestling.
She has become the only female in her school to take up the sport and to make it to the state competition two years in a row.
She is also an MMA fighter and will debut in March in Delaware.
Rivera credits her passion for wrestling to her father and family. Rivera will compete on Sunday in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.