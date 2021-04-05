You are the owner of this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...Enhanced Danger for Fire Spread Today and Tuesday...

The danger for fire spread will increase across the region this
afternoon as relative humidity values drop into the low to mid 20
percent range and northwest winds gust 20 to 25 mph at times. This
combination of low humidity, warming temperatures, and gusty
northwest winds will produce favorable conditions for wildfires to
ignite and spread, especially this afternoon and early evening.

On Tuesday, relative humidity values will again fall into the low
to mid 20 percent range across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Northwest winds will be slightly weaker Tuesday, with gusts up to
20 mph at times.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and
wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry
or environmental protection website.
Enfoque: Saprissa

Saprissa sin victorias enfrenta al Filadelfia Union en la Concachampions

  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

En Costa Rica el Saprissa consiguió otro empate en la liga domestica y se aleja más del primer lugar en la tabla de posiciones.

El domingo, 4 de abril la 'S' empató a cero contra el Cartaginés.

El Saprissa recibe la presión de su afición a cara de su próximo partido que será este miércoles ante la Unión de Filadelfia en la Liga de Campeones de la Concacaf.

El choque arranca a las 6 p.m. y será en Costa Rica.

Los Monstruos Morados llevan siete partidos sin conocer la victoria.

ENGLISH:

Saprissa got another draw in the domestic league and is furthering away from the first place in the standings.

On Sunday, April 4, the 'S' drew 0-0 against Cartaginés.

Saprissa receives pressure from their fans in the face of their next game that will be this Wednesday against the Philadelphia Union in the Concacaf Champions League.

The clash starts at 6 p.m. and it will be in Costa Rica.

The Purple Monsters have not been victorious for seven games.

