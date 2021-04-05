Saprissa sin victorias enfrenta al Filadelfia Union en la Concachampions

En Costa Rica el Saprissa consiguió otro empate en la liga domestica y se aleja más del primer lugar en la tabla de posiciones.
El domingo, 4 de abril la 'S' empató a cero contra el Cartaginés.
El Saprissa recibe la presión de su afición a cara de su próximo partido que será este miércoles ante la Unión de Filadelfia en la Liga de Campeones de la Concacaf.
El choque arranca a las 6 p.m. y será en Costa Rica.
Los Monstruos Morados llevan siete partidos sin conocer la victoria.
ENGLISH:
Saprissa got another draw in the domestic league and is furthering away from the first place in the standings.
On Sunday, April 4, the 'S' drew 0-0 against Cartaginés.
Saprissa receives pressure from their fans in the face of their next game that will be this Wednesday against the Philadelphia Union in the Concacaf Champions League.
The clash starts at 6 p.m. and it will be in Costa Rica.
The Purple Monsters have not been victorious for seven games.