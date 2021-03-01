El baloncesto profesional llegará a Reading, Pennsylvania. El anuncio fue realizado por Jon Gross, presidente de los West Chester Wildcats, el Murray League y los propietarios Daniel Santos, Alex Bernhard y Mugga Marable.
Según el anuncio, los Reading Rebels se llamará el equipo y el baloncesto profesional se jugará en el Santander Arena, sede de los Reading Royals y de los grandes conciertos que se celebran en el corazón de la ciudad.
Los Rebles jugarán en The Basketball League que fue fundada en 2017 por Evelyn Magley. La liga paga a sus jugadores y opera en América del Norte. 35 equipos componen el TBL y Reading sería su primera franquicia en representar a Pennsylvania.
Los nuevos propietarios están planeando para una conferencia de prensa que tendrá lugar en el estadio bajo techo.
Details on professional Basketball is coming to Reading
Professional basketball is coming to Reading, Pennsylvania. The announcement was done by Jon Gross the President/CEO of the West Chester Wildcats, Murray League and owners Daniel Santos, Alex Bernhard and Mugga Marable.
According to the announcement the Reading Rebels will be the name of the team and professional basketball will be played in the Santander Arena, home to the Reading Royals and major concerts held in the heart of the city.
The Rebels will play in The Basketball League that was founded in 2017 by Evelyn Magley. The paying league operates in North America.
35 teams make up the TBL and Reading would be it's first franchise to represent Pennsylvania.
The new owners are in the works for a press conference that will take place in the sports arena.