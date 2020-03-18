You are the owner of this article.
#SegDeportivo: Jugadores del Filadelfia Union se unen a video viral #stayathome challenge

Los jugadores del Filadelfia Union se están uniendo a un video que se ha convertido viral en las redes sociales. 

Se trata del reto 'Stay At Home' donde dominan papel higiénico. 

El desafío se ha convertido en una sensación ya que futbolistas a nivel mundial también se han unido en crear su video clip. 

