FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Josh Harris is shown during ceremonies before a hockey game in Newark, N.J. The New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers have done an about-face on cutting salaries for employees making more than $100,000. A day after announcing the temporary 20% pay cuts because of the economics effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the teams' co-owners rescinded them. Co-owner Josh Harris says after listening to his staff and players, it’s clear that the pay cuts was the wrong decision.