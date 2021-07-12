Segmento Deportivo
69 News Edición en Español
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sports News Direct from Area Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
- By Qatar Tourism
- Updated
- By Clear Channel Outdoor, National Summer Learning Association
- Updated
- By Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
- Updated
Right Now
76°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 88%
- Cloud Coverage:86%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:42:06 AM
- Sunset: 08:32:45 PM
Today
Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms.
Tomorrow
Hazy, warm, and humid with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, but less active than Monday.