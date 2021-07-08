Segmento Deportivo
69 News Edición en Español
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sports News Direct from Area Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
- By Team Novo Nordisk
- Updated
- By Vista Outdoor Inc.
- Updated
Right Now
71°
Rain
- Humidity: 87%
- Cloud Coverage:96%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:39:19 AM
- Sunset: 08:34:32 PM
Today
Cloudy and muggy with an evening gusty t-storm, then some rain later tonight as Tropical Storm Elsa zips up the coast; heaviest rain from Elsa south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially towards the shore.
Tonight
Cloudy and muggy with an evening gusty t-storm, then some rain later tonight as Tropical Storm Elsa zips up the coast; heaviest rain from Elsa south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially towards the shore.
Tomorrow
Clouds giving way to partly sunny skies; warm and humid with an afternoon shower or t-storm.