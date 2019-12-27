Tejute y Guatemala campeón
#SegmentoDeportivo: Recordando el 2019, final de Reading y Lehigh Valley
- Roberto Vinces
-
- Updated
Roberto Vinces
Sports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
51°
Overcast
- Humidity: 71%
- Cloud Coverage:95%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:24:07 AM
- Sunset: 04:42 PM
Today
Cloudy and mild with a spotty shower, mainly early this afternoon.
Tonight
Clouds breaking, but also areas of fog.
Tomorrow
Some morning fog; otherwise, sunshine mixed with clouds with a pleasant afternoon for late December.
- Berks County state Rep. responds to clergy sexual abuse compensation
- Lehigh Township police clear standoff situation
- Exercises for later in life
- Lehigh Township police close off 1100 block of East Stateside Drive
- Coroner IDs victims of fatal crash near Womelsdorf
- Lawsuits filed against Wawa following data breach
- Allentown Diocese closing adult daycare
- Opt outside: Poconos group encourages winter hiking
- Easton man, hundreds of others, receive payout from Catholic Church
- BubbleMania takes over Da Vinci Science Center
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 killed in crash on Route 422 near Womelsdorf
- Coroner IDs victims of fatal crash near Womelsdorf
- Naked suspect taken into custody after Lehigh Township standoff
- Man's family turns him in after finding child pornography on computer
- Tenant: All tenants inside Phillipsburg Mall served notices of eviction, have 30 days to find new location
- Standoff suspect allegedly fires at police, shot by officer returning fire
- Lawsuits filed against Wawa following data breach
- Pastor to open pay-what-you-can cafe in Reading
- Man, 23, dies after skiing into snow-blowing equipment
- Lehigh Township police clear standoff situation