Softbol: La U primeros campeones de la Copa de Allentown

La U son los primeros campeones de softbol de la Copa Allentown que se jugó el fin de semana del 30 al 31 de julio en el Percy Ruhe Park en Allentown, Pensilvania.
El equipo de Nueva York derrotó a Doña Juana de Allentown en la serie final de la competencia.
Los organizadores de la copa esperan que el evento crezca y que más equipos vengan a competir para mostrar sus habilidades y hacer de Allentown una ciudad donde se juegue softbol competitivo.
ENGLISH:
La U are the very first softball champions of the Allentown Cup that was played the weekend of July 30-31 at Percy Ruhe Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
The team from New York defeated Doña Juana of Allentown in the final series of the competition.
Organizers of the cup hope that the event grows bigger and hope more teams come to compete to showcase their skills and to make Allentown a city where competitive softball is played.